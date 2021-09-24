‘Make a plan to leave’: Domestic violence experts, family of victims detail pattern of abuse

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The lives of a Biloxi woman and her seven-month old son were brought to a tragic end in June when they were killed in an act of domestic violence. Since then, the woman’s parents have been on a mission to educate and raise awareness for domestic violence in the hopes that it can spare another family the heartbreak they have endured.

Keli Mornay was a 34-year-old mother of three boys who was stuck in an abusive relationship, says her family. She and her youngest child, Brixx, were gunned down in their home on June 6, 2021.

Keli Mornay and her seven-month old son were killed on June 6, 2021, in a domestic murder-suicide. (The Patterson Family)

Police reports detail a history of domestic violence between Keli Mornay and her ex-boyfriend Byrain Johnson.

On Feb. 12, 2020, a police report says: “The suspect punched the victim/his girlfriend in the head causing her to lose consciousness.” Just weeks later, another report said, “Mornay stated she was the victim of a domestic assault that occurred the previous night.” Yet again a year later, a third report of abuse was made, saying: “The female forcefully grabbed the male’s finger and caused him pain. The male then struck the female in the right side of her face with his fist.”

Three months after that last report, Keli and Brixx lost their lives. While the relationship ultimately ended in homicide, it didn’t start off that way.

“At first it was calling names,” said Keli’s father Robert Patterson. “Then, it was just slapping. Then, it was knocking you down with a fist. Then, it was kicking you and so many other things. So, it escalates.”.

Stacy Riley with the Gulf Coast Center for Non-Violence says this escalation is a tactical move made by abusers.

“The abuser in those circumstances is trying to slowly take control of the other person’s thoughts and behaviors and decisions and everything else,” explained Riley. “You can’t come into a relationship and automatically start acting abusive because it throws up those red flags. The goal here for abusers is to do it gradually to where you’re- it’s like slowly pulling the wool over someone’s eyes. They don’t see it coming.”

Keli’s father said they began to cut relations with Byrain following a fight at the family home.

“They got into an argument right here in my home. I had to ask him to leave and I told her after that he couldn’t come back into my home. He wasn’t welcome here. I don’t want to be around him,” said Robert Patterson. “I knew that if a man would say the things that he was saying in front of her parents that no, this is no good. This is no good, period. It ain’t nothing good going to come of it. I was afraid for her.”

Keli’s mother Renata Patterson said Keli also began to take steps to cut off her relationship with Byrain, but, they never expected him to react with such violence.

“I feel like I need people to understand, first and foremost, is that I know for a fact that my daughter never dreamed - I know I never dreamed - that he would go this far,” Renata said.

The state of Mississippi does not publicly release intimate partner-related or domestic violence-related fatality statistics, but Stacy Riley says it’s more common than one might think.

“It’s unrealistic to think they cannot lead to homicide because we see it too much in our community in South Mississippi,” said Riley. “Don’t ever take homicide off the table because it can happen anytime.”

Keli’s story is one that is not uncommon. In the U.S., intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner on average. One in four women and one in seven men have been been victims of severe physical violence at the hands of their partner. 72% of all murder-suicides involve an intimate partner. In those cases, females are the victims 94% of the time.

After the last incident on May 24, Keli took steps to keep Johnson away from her by filing a protective order. Renata has since learned that her daughter was at her most vulnerable during the time she cut off contact with her abuser.

Keli Mornay, 34, and her seven-month old son Brixx died on May 24, 2021, after a domestic-related murder-suicide. (Submitted)

“I’ve learned that this is like the most crucial time in a victim’s life when they shut it down, file a protective order, and want nothing else to do with the perpetrator,” Renata said.

“In most cases, when there is a homicide in a relationship is when the person in the relationship who is a victim is trying to make efforts to leave,” explained Riley. “That’s when that person becomes completely unpredictable. That’s when a majority of domestic homicides occur because that person has lost control. It’s that whole situation of, ‘If I can’t have you, no one can.’”

For victims of domestic violence, it’s crucial to form a plan to leave.

“Make out a well-thought out plan, sit down with one of our advocates, counselors or someone else that is a close person that understands domestic violence and make out a very well-thought out plan of action, and the first thing that has to be on that is safety,” said Riley. “There needs to be a safe place to go to. If you don’t have a safe friend or family that he or she does not know about, then the shelter is an option for you or there are other options of leaving the area and going to another state if you have the resources to do that. We have the ability to assist people with that.”

If you are in an abusive relationship or have experienced domestic partner abuse, call the Gulf Coast Center for Non Violence at (228) 436-3809 or visit their website.

A benefit concert in honor of Keli and Brixx will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi. A portion of the proceeds will be distributed to domestic violence nonprofit organizations, including the I Am Knowledge Foundation, a Mississippi nonprofit whose goal and mission is to focus solely on providing safe and transitional housing. For more information or to by tickets for the event, click here.

Keli’s parents and the father of Keli’s two oldest sons are working together to start a foundation in honor of Keli and Brixx that supports children who have lost a parent or sibling to domestic violence. The foundation will also help spread awareness and education on the impact of domestic violence. For more information on the Keli and Brixx Foundation, visit their website.

