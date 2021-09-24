Jackson County Youth Court to suspend intervention program

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After many years of helping the youth in Jackson County, a life-changing program will be suspended.

According to Judge Sharon W. Sigalas, the Jackson County Youth Court will be suspending the Juvenile Intervention Court due to staffing issues. The program will be ending on October 16, 2021.

Jamie Peoples, Jackson County Youth Court Administrator, said the program has successfully graduated over 120 youth over the years. Peoples said the program not only helped with drug usage, but it also helped individuals through all aspects of their life to prevent them down a road of alcohol and drug use.

The participants still involved will be handled on a case-by-case basis, and services will still be available to them through Youth Court.

