Bells Across America remembers 80 fallen servicemembers at Seabee Base in Gulfport

By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi remembered military members who served and have passed away, it’s what Bells Across America is all about. On Thursday, bells rang for fallen servicemen and women at the Seabee Base in Gulfport.

And Seabee Base Commander Capt. Jeffery Powell said it best.

“Freedom rings, but it rings at a price,” said Powell.

The 6th Annual Bells Across America ceremony was held at the Naval Construction Battalion Center (Seabee Base) in Gulfport, not only for fallen members of the Navy, but for members of other branches of the military.

“For suicides, for homicides, for illness, for all these different causes that people die from on a regular basis, in our military, there’s a ripple effect not only in the service but also in our communities,” said Emily Kolenda, Navy Gold Star Program coordinator.

Altogether, 80 names were remembered and the bell rang 80 times for those service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in one way or another. The names were read by Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryals and Pass Christian Police Chief Darren Freeman.

“When you think about the families, they bear the burden of loss for 365 days a year,” Powell said. “This is just one day we can take to honor their sacrifices. We are a Navy base, we actually train and host lots of tenants here from all services, so it’s a blended military family and were happy to support them in this way.”

The event is patterned after the Bells Across America ceremony for fallen firefighters. The Navy’s Gold Star Program coordinated today’s program and supports the families of all fallen servicemembers.

