Another chilly start! Dry pattern through the weekend.

Another chilly start with temperatures mainly in the 50s, with some locations around five degrees chillier than yesterday morning. We’ll warm up today to a high temperature in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon, which will about as warm as it was yesterday. Crystal clear skies should continue all day and it should be mostly clear tonight. Late tonight will bring yet another round of chilly air with overnight lows again back down into the 50s. This stretch of dry weather will last through the weekend. However, it may become slightly muggier around the middle of next week. In the tropics, the Gulf will stay quiet for the rest of September. And we’re tracking Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic which may become a major hurricane by this weekend. It will stay east of the Lesser Antilles through next Wednesday. Good news: no model scenario brings Sam east of the Bahamas beyond the 5-day forecast cone by the end of next week. Both the GFS and Euro models keep this system away from the Gulf and curve it northward putting it near Bermuda around next weekend for Saturday October 2 and Sunday October 3. We’ll continue to watch Sam in case of any changes. But currently it is not considered a threat to the Gulf Coast region.