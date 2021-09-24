WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Another chilly start! Dry pattern through the weekend.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another chilly start with temperatures mainly in the 50s, with some locations around five degrees chillier than yesterday morning. We’ll warm up today to a high temperature in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon, which will about as warm as it was yesterday. Crystal clear skies should continue all day and it should be mostly clear tonight. Late tonight will bring yet another round of chilly air with overnight lows again back down into the 50s. This stretch of dry weather will last through the weekend. However, it may become slightly muggier around the middle of next week. In the tropics, the Gulf will stay quiet for the rest of September. And we’re tracking Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic which may become a major hurricane by this weekend. It will stay east of the Lesser Antilles through next Wednesday. Good news: no model scenario brings Sam east of the Bahamas beyond the 5-day forecast cone by the end of next week. Both the GFS and Euro models keep this system away from the Gulf and curve it northward putting it near Bermuda around next weekend for Saturday October 2 and Sunday October 3. We’ll continue to watch Sam in case of any changes. But currently it is not considered a threat to the Gulf Coast region.

Most Read

Keli Mornay, 34, and her seven-month old son were killed on June 6, 2021, in a domestic...
Family speaks out after mother, infant killed in act of domestic violence
Overall, proficiency in both mathematics and English Language Arts (ELA) decreased across...
State test results for 2020-2021 school year released
The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother...
Gulfport Police searching for missing mother, 9-month-old baby
A man was caught on camera damaging property inside Quave Brothers Po’Boys & Meat Market in...
WATCH: Man caught on camera smashing cash registers at well-known D’Iberville restaurant
Joseph Dale Sonnier was sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison after shooting a task...
Gang member sentenced to 20+ years in shooting of law enforcement officer

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
A little cooler tonight
Cooler tonight
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Beautiful fall day
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast
This dry pattern is locked-in for days! Chilly temps possible again late tonight. Plus, an...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast