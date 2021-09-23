WATCH: Man caught on camera smashing cash registers at well-known D’Iberville restaurant

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was caught on surveillance cameras smashing cash registers open at a well-known South Mississippi restaurant early Wednesday morning.

The owner of Quave Brothers Po’Boys & Meat Market in D’iberville said the restaurant was broken into around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, when a man got inside through a back door.

In the video posted on Facebook, the man is seen breaking into the registers and smashing them on the floor. Even though he only got away with a couple rolls of nickels, the owner said the man caused major damages to the registers, which can range in cost from $3,000 to $4,000.

Asking anyone in the community if they recognize this upstanding citizen. He made a decision to break in yesterday morning causing major damage, while taking off with a couple rolls of nickels. To our fellow small businesses, now is a good time to look over your security measures. We also wanna thank DIberville PD for their quick response time. Thank you all for your support! God Bless! Posted by Quave Brothers Po'Boys & Meat Market on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Despite the recent break-in, Quave Bros is open and the registers are operating, but with some glitches.

The D’Iberville Police Department said no other similar break-ins have been reported.

