Sweater weather has arrived this morning!

By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
We’re waking up to temperatures ranging from the lower 60s to the mid 50s across South Mississippi. It’s our coolest morning since May! Wear a jacket or sweater or at least some long-sleeves if you’ll be out for a while early today. High temperatures for today, the first full day of fall, should reach the upper 70s and lower 80s which will about as warm as yesterday. Expect crystal clear skies all day as well as tonight. Late tonight will bring another round of chilly air with overnight lows in the 50s. This stretch of dry weather will last through the weekend and into early next week. It may become slightly muggier around the middle of next week. In the tropics, the only thing to keep an eye on is a system called Tropical Depression Eighteen early Thursday in the Atlantic. This system is forecast to become a major hurricane by next week but by that time it’ll still be east of the Lesser Antilles and far away from the Gulf. It’s too early to consider this system a credible threat to the Gulf Coast and we’ll have plenty of time to watch it to see if that changes.

