Southern Miss preparing for road trip to Alabama

By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - These days, almost anyone going up against Nick Saban and Alabama can be considered the David to the Crimson Tide’s Goliath. This week, it’s Southern Miss’ turn to take a crack at this generation’s college football dynasty.

The Tide and Golden Eagles have played seven times since the turn of the century, only once in favor of USM - a 21-0 shutout in Birmingham in 2000, which was Nick Saban’s first year at LSU, and Will Hall’s record-setting second season as quarterback for Northwest Mississippi.

There is a large gap in experience between the two, but Hall has kept Saban’s juggernaut at arm’s length - both in terms of distance, and by way of studying how they do things.

“I got to West Alabama in 2008, the same time Coach Saban got there [Alabama]. I spent many a day in those offices,” Hall said. “We pattern much of everything we do like them. The way we build our program, quarterback, center, to the defense, the way we practice is almost a carbon copy of the way they practice. The way we build our program is very similar to the way they built that there.”

