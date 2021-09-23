Mississippi State, LSU reflect on 2020 game in preparation for 2021 rematch

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Both Mississippi State and LSU are 2-1 on the year, getting there in opposite ways. MSU lost its most recent game after a 2-0 start, and LSU opened with a loss before rebounding with consecutive victories. The Tigers, as a result, hope to ride that wave of momentum, while MSU hopes to have a bounce-back of their own. At the same time, both teams can’t help but remember last year’s duel in Tiger Stadium.

“We’ve been looking at Mississippi State ever since we couldn’t stop them last year. It was embarrassing,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. ”I was embarrassed as a coach and I take full responsibility. Yes, we have plans to do some different things, but obviously, I can’t tell you.”

“They pretty much have the same offense as last year, just different players,” MSU safety Fred Peters said. “We just have to prepare and get ready to face them.”

