WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi State, LSU reflect on 2020 game in preparation for 2021 rematch

By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Both Mississippi State and LSU are 2-1 on the year, getting there in opposite ways. MSU lost its most recent game after a 2-0 start, and LSU opened with a loss before rebounding with consecutive victories. The Tigers, as a result, hope to ride that wave of momentum, while MSU hopes to have a bounce-back of their own. At the same time, both teams can’t help but remember last year’s duel in Tiger Stadium.

“We’ve been looking at Mississippi State ever since we couldn’t stop them last year. It was embarrassing,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. ”I was embarrassed as a coach and I take full responsibility. Yes, we have plans to do some different things, but obviously, I can’t tell you.”

“They pretty much have the same offense as last year, just different players,” MSU safety Fred Peters said. “We just have to prepare and get ready to face them.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the second time East Hancock Elementary has been named a National Blue Ribbon School;...
Two South Mississippi schools named as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first degree-murder Saturday morning by Biloxi...
New details released in Biloxi man’s death, son’s arrest
The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong, born...
Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified
Two inmates who escaped from Pearl River County Jail early Sunday are now back in custody, said...
Escaped Pearl River County inmates arrested overnight; 3 others charged with helping the fugitives

Latest News

Will Hall roams the sidelines during Southern Miss' opening game against South Alabama
Southern Miss preparing for road trip to Alabama
Mississippi State, LSU reflect on 2020 game in preparation for 2021 rematch
Mississippi State, LSU reflect on 2020 game in preparation for 2021 rematch
Southern Miss preparing for road trip to Alabama
Southern Miss preparing for road trip to Alabama
VOLLEYBALL: Our Lady Academy vs. St. Patrick (09/21/2021)
VOLLEYBALL: Our Lady Academy vs. St. Patrick (09/21/2021)