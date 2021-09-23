WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jury urged to make R. Kelly pay for his alleged sex crimes

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella, top, and Nicole Blank Becker during the first day of his defense in his sex trafficking case, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — With the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial nearing jury deliberations, a prosecutor on Thursday urged jurors to convict the R&B superstar on federal charges that he used his celebrity as leverage to sexually abuse women, girls and boys for more than two decades.

“It is now time to hold the defendant responsible for the pain he inflicted on each of his victims,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes said in concluding her closing arguments in federal court in Brooklyn. “It is now time for the defendant, Robert Kelly, to pay for his crimes. Convict him.”

Her remarks came after an exhaustive recitation of evidence the government says proves how Kelly, with the help of some loyal members of his entourage, lured underage victims into his orbit before subjecting them to tactics from “the predator playbook.”

The tactics included isolating them in hotel rooms or his studio, subjecting them to degrading rules and punishments and making video recordings of them having sex with him and others as a means to control them, prosecutors said.

Geddes described one graphic video — seen by the jury during testimony, but not by the public — she said showed Kelly forcing one of his victims to give another man oral sex. The woman submitted “because her will had been broken,” the prosecutor said.

The defense was to begin its closing argument later Thursday. The jury could get the case as early as Friday afternoon at the trial that began Aug. 18.

The 54-year-old Kelly, perhaps best known for the 1996 smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly, " has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges. He’s also charged with multiple violations of the Mann Act, which makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose.”

The defendant has vehemently denied the allegations, claiming that the accusers were groupies who wanted to take advantage of his fame and fortune until the #MeToo movement turned them against him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother...
Gulfport Police searching for missing mother, 9-month-old baby
Two inmates who escaped from Pearl River County Jail early Sunday are now back in custody, said...
Escaped Pearl River County inmates arrested overnight; 3 others charged with helping the fugitives
Henton Kenneth Dean, 5
Missing 5-year-old in Lauderdale Co. found safe
Keli Mornay, 34, and her seven-month old son were killed on June 6, 2021, in a domestic...
Family speaks out after mother, infant killed in act of domestic violence
Long Beach Police can once again run radar on Highway 90. It's something they haven't been able...
Long Beach Police once again allowed to run radar on Hwy. 90

Latest News

Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC decides on COVID-19 booster shots for older, vulnerable Americans
A rendering of a Jane Doe found in Jackson County in 1977 shows what investigators believe the...
Leflore County supervisor helps investigators find family of Jane Doe
Connor Higginbotham, 22, was sentenced to 74 months in prison for being an unlawful user of a...
Gulfport man sentenced to 6+ years in prison on firearms charge
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
LIVE: 1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
This undated image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office of public...
Ancient clay tablet looted from museum and sold to Hobby Lobby going back to Iraq