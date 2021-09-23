WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gulfport Police searching for missing mother, 9-month-old baby

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother along with her 9-month-old baby.

Authorities say Jessica Lynn McCranie, and her daughter, Ava McCranie, of Gulfport, MS are both missing. They were last seen on September 21, 2021.

The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother...
The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother along with her 9-month-old baby.(Gulfport Police Department)

McCranie is described as a 33-year-old woman, 5′5″ and 110 lbs. She is believed to be traveling in a Jeep Patriot, bearing Mississippi license plate: HAT5954.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the second time East Hancock Elementary has been named a National Blue Ribbon School;...
Two South Mississippi schools named as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first degree-murder Saturday morning by Biloxi...
New details released in Biloxi man’s death, son’s arrest
The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong, born...
Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified
Two inmates who escaped from Pearl River County Jail early Sunday are now back in custody, said...
Escaped Pearl River County inmates arrested overnight; 3 others charged with helping the fugitives

Latest News

‘Cruisin’ the Coast’ is less than two weeks away, and boxes full of supplies are stacking up.
Restaurant industry short staffed ahead of ‘Cruisin the Coast’
A joint on a drainage pipe in the roof burst and flooded about 50,000-square-feet of brand new...
Broken pipe floods Coast Coliseum; Cleanup underway for Cruisin’
The new budget plans to add 15 new officers to the force. Assistant Chief Chris DeBack says,...
$20 million allocated for new Biloxi Police budget
A look inside how organizers and local businesses gear up for the big event. Coast Registration...
25th Anniversary for Cruisin' The Coast is just two weeks away