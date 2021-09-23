Gulfport Police searching for missing mother, 9-month-old baby

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother along with her 9-month-old baby.

Authorities say Jessica Lynn McCranie, and her daughter, Ava McCranie, of Gulfport, MS are both missing. They were last seen on September 21, 2021.

McCranie is described as a 33-year-old woman, 5′5″ and 110 lbs. She is believed to be traveling in a Jeep Patriot, bearing Mississippi license plate: HAT5954.

Anyone with any information, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

