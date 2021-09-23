WLOX Careers
Gulfport man sentenced to 6+ years in prison on firearms charge

Connor Higginbotham, 22, was sentenced to 74 months in prison for being an unlawful user of a...
Connor Higginbotham, 22, was sentenced to 74 months in prison for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An investigation into stolen firearms ended Thursday with a Gulfport man going to prison for more than six years.

Connor Higginbotham, 22, was sentenced to 74 months in prison for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge on June 24.

On January 7, 2021, Gulfport Police officers and ATF agents executed a search warrant at Higginbotham’s home as part of investigation into stolen firearms. According to court documents, agents discovered 12 firearms, several of them capable of receiving high capacity magazines. Officers also discovered approximately 300 grams of marijuana and an unregistered silencer.

Higginbotham received sentencing enhancements for possessing stolen firearms, possessing the firearms in connection with another felony offense, and the number of firearms that he possessed.

