WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Biden administration seeks contractor for Guantanamo migrant housing

Guantanamo Bay's migrant facility may be used to house Haitian migrants.
Guantanamo Bay's migrant facility may be used to house Haitian migrants.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The surge of Haitian migrants at the U.S. border is causing the Biden administration to look for some help with housing.

The administration needs a contractor to staff the Guantanamo Bay migrant facility in Cuba.

The request calls for at least 50 unarmed custody officers who can deploy within 24 hours.

At least 10% of the workers must be fluent in Spanish and Haitian Creole.

According to the listing, the Migrant Operations Center has a capacity of 120 people but said it would have an estimated daily population of only 20.

But it also said that number could exceed 120 migrants and possibly reach 400 in a “surge event.”

The contractor they’re looking for must also have equipment to build temporary housing on short notice.

Recently, the Naval base at Guantanamo Bay held preliminary hearings for those accused of plotting the 9/11 attacks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two inmates who escaped from Pearl River County Jail early Sunday are now back in custody, said...
Escaped Pearl River County inmates arrested overnight; 3 others charged with helping the fugitives
The Gulfport Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother...
Gulfport Police searching for missing mother, 9-month-old baby
Henton Kenneth Dean, 5
Missing 5-year-old in Lauderdale Co. found safe
Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Missing child found after 16 hour search
Long Beach Police can once again run radar on Highway 90. It's something they haven't been able...
Long Beach Police once again allowed to run radar on Hwy. 90

Latest News

Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s...
US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions
As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
People coming to border have uncertain future
This undated image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office of public...
Ancient clay tablet looted from museum and sold to Hobby Lobby going back to Iraq
Woody Faircloth hugs Sheri Roen as her family donates their motorhome to EmergencyRV.org on...
Wildfire victims left with nothing get hope from donated RVs