WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Nearly $20 million allocated for new Biloxi Police budget

By Brandy McGill
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi should have more officers protecting the city soon.

The city’s budget for this fiscal upcoming year includes more money for the Police Department. The new police budget is just under $20 million.

More officers will be heading out of the Biloxi Police Department, into police cars to serve and protect the community.

“We’re looking at somebody who has discipline that loves their community and wants to do something for their community, that wants to serve their community,” said DeBack.

Residents like Justin Hiers said more officers will not only help patrol the streets but also build relationships out in the community.

“Cops right now are getting a bad name right now because of the news and I don’t think it’s fair because one bad apple ruins the whole tree,” said Justin Hiers, Biloxi resident. I just think more would be better because you don’t want people to be scared of the cops because ultimately, they’re here to protect us.”

Assistant Chief Chris DeBack said this new budget will add 15 new officers to the force.

“It’s going to allow us to beef up numbers throughout the department,” said DeBack. “When you’re talking about crime it will allow us to put more officers on the streets so that we can resolve those issues, improve the quality of life for the citizen we serve.”

Biloxi is continuing to grow as a city and so is business. Bart Luther said he’s noticed more people renting his bikes. Luther said with more officers joining the force his customers will feel safer on the streets.

“We are having more people ride bikes, walk, take care of mobility solutions. Biloxi has been instrumental about having the police help us with that. Actually, even on our Friday night rides now they are escorted by the Biloxi Police department when they’re available. So I think having more officers on the force will make that regularly available.”

DeBack said once applicants submit their applications there is a background check. After that, the hiring process starts along with training, altogether taking about nine months to officially have new officers on the street.

Biloxi Police are looking to hire new and experienced officers now, but everything officially goes into effect October first.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the second time East Hancock Elementary has been named a National Blue Ribbon School;...
Two South Mississippi schools named as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first degree-murder Saturday morning by Biloxi...
New details released in Biloxi man’s death, son’s arrest
The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong, born...
Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified
Two inmates who escaped from Pearl River County Jail early Sunday are now back in custody, said...
Escaped Pearl River County inmates arrested overnight; 3 others charged with helping the fugitives

Latest News

‘Cruisin’ the Coast’ is less than two weeks away, and boxes full of supplies are stacking up.
Restaurant industry short staffed ahead of ‘Cruisin the Coast’
A rainwater drain pipe in the roof over Hall B at the Coliseum and Convention Center burst...
Broken pipe floods Coast Coliseum; Cleanup underway for Cruisin’
The Bacot McCarty Foundation has a huge fashion show coming up this week called "Renaissance...
Happening Sept. 23: "Renaissance the Runway" fundraiser for the Bacot McCarty Foundation
“Partnership, Pride and Progress” are what drives the city of Picayune’s Police Department....
Joe Quave settles into role as Picayune’s new ‘top cop’