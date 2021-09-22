Wake up to summer. Fall arrives later today.

We wake up to summer but later today autumn will officially begin and it’ll feel like it! The autumn equinox will occur at 2:20 PM officially changing the calendar season. The equinox is the moment that the sun’s rays are directly angled over earth’s equator. A few hit-or-miss showers can’t be ruled out this morning. Then a cold front will arrive before lunch time ending our recent streak of humid and rainy weather. We will feel lower humidity gradually arriving this afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will reach the lower 80s which won’t be as hot as yesterday afternoon. Low temperatures late overnight tonight will become chilly, possibly reaching the lower 60s and upper 50s on the coast, with some mid to lower 50s possible inland. Crisp and dry Thursday expected with highs in the 70s and plentiful sunshine. Thursday night into Friday morning could be a few degrees cooler with lows ranging from the mid to upper 50s on the coast to some lower 50s inland, can’t even rule out some isolated upper 40s inland. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday look beautiful and dry and should be great for outdoor activities. Early next week still looks nice but the mornings won’t be quite as chilly and the air won’t be quite as crisp but rain chances look to stay low. The tropics in the Gulf will stay quiet for the rest of this month. But, we’ll be watching out in the Atlantic. Currently, the only thing of interest would be Tropical Wave Invest 98L which the GFS and Euro models project to be located somewhere between Puerto Rico and Bermuda on Friday Oct 1st possibly as a hurricane. The next name on the list is Sam. Hurricane season does not end until November 30.