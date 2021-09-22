WLOX Careers
Video shows man clinging to semitruck on Atlanta-area highway

By WGCL staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WGCL) – It’s not what you normally see going down I-85 South: a smoking, shirtless man confidently gripping the outside of a semitruck as it rolls down the highway.

“Y’all tell me what’s going on right here, man?” said a man who recorded video of the unidentified rider in the Atlanta area on Friday. “What the hell going on right here, man?”

His joyride didn’t stop there. Another video, this one taken in Gwinnett County, shows what appears to be the same man on a different truck.

The witness who shot the second video said: “I just shook my head. The things I see go on in Atlanta, it does not surprise me.”

The weekend antics continued. A video shot in the Bankhead neighborhood of Atlanta the same day shows another man straddling the back of a MARTA bus going down the road.

“It looked like he was just having a free ride or something,” said Gabrielle Rudd, who captured the bus footage. “I don’t know what was going on, but he rode for a good distance.”

In a statement, MARTA said in part: “MARTA discourages this type of behavior because not only is it extremely dangerous, it’s illegal … MARTA police detectives will review any available footage to see if they can identify the person and possibly file charges.”

“I have never seen anything like this,” Rudd said. “This is crazy.”

Copyright 2021 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

