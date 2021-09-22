WLOX Careers
Escaped Pearl River County inmates arrested overnight

By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two inmates are back in custody after escaping from the Pearl River County jail over the weekend.

Rodney Wayne Smith and Jonathan Theo Culpepper were arrested overnight Tuesday, confirmed Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department. The two men, along with two other county inmates, escaped from the Lenoir-Rowell Criminal Justice Center in the early-morning hours of Sept. 19.

Inmates David Charles Smith and Wilmer Jose Pavon-Hercules were taken into custody not longer after escaping. Culpepper and Rodney Wayne Smith, who is also known as “Hot Rod,” evaded capture for more than 48 hours before being taken back into custody.

Culpepper was being held in the county jail on charges of taking a motor vehicle and controlled substance violations. David Charles Smith was charged with arson of a residence. Pavon-Hercules is being held on multiple charges, including DUI, simple assault, resisting arrest, and several other charges. It’s not clear what Rodney Wayne Smith was initially charged with.

All four inmates are also now facing an additional charge for escaping.

