WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Missing 5-year-old in Lauderdale Co. found safe

Henton Kenneth Dean, 5
Henton Kenneth Dean, 5(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators in Lauderdale County have found a missing 5-year-old, safe and sound.

5-year-old Henton Kenneth Dean went missing Tuesday around 6 p.m. on Center Hill Road, north of Meridian, walking his dogs.

Wednesday morning, investigators confirmed they had located both dogs.

Shortly afterward, investigators said the boy was found safe.

Four search teams looked for the little boy overnight Tuesday, including drone support from a team from Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the second time East Hancock Elementary has been named a National Blue Ribbon School;...
Two South Mississippi schools named as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first degree-murder Saturday morning by Biloxi...
New details released in Biloxi man’s death, son’s arrest
The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong, born...
Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified
Mark Henderson released a three-page letter Monday detailing the reasons he chose to abruptly...
Former Coastal Mississippi board member explains resignation, says board is ‘deeply flawed’

Latest News

Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,557 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths...
1,557 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Two inmates who escaped from Pearl River County Jail early Sunday are now back in custody, said...
Escaped Pearl River County inmates arrested overnight
A high-water rescue vehicle helps families get out of their D'Iberville homes safely. Heavy...
Flood-prone D’Iberville development being looked at by city