Long Beach Police once again allowed to run radar on Hwy. 90

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers may be noticing something different out on the road in Long Beach soon.

The Long Beach Board of Alderman voted Tuesday to allow the police department to run radar along Highway 90. It’s something they haven’t been able to do since 2010.

According to Mississippi law, municipal police are not permitted to use any type of radar speed equipment in any municipality that has a population of less than 15,000 people according to the latest federal census. In 2010, the city’s population fell to 14,832. However, in the 10 years since, it has risen to just over 16,000.

Police Chief Billy Seal stresses the department’s main concern is safety. Over the years, there have been numerous accidents on Highway 90 where speed was a primary factor. Some of those have been fatal. With officers now able to run radar on the highway once again, Chief Seal is hopeful that it will help reduce speeding, thus keeping people safe.

While Mississippi as a whole is one of three states that saw a population decrease, according to the 2020 census, the City of Long Beach saw an increase and is project to continue going up.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.