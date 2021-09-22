Joe Quave settles into role as Picayune’s new ‘top cop’

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - “Partnership, Pride and Progress” are what drives the city of Picayune’s Police Department. Their new police chief is dedicated to those ideals along with keeping Picayune’s residents and community members safe.

Joe Quave took over as Picayune’s police chief back on Sept. 7, 2021.

He says the good news is by the time he got to office, most of the post-Hurricane Ida congestion and traffic issues in town had ended.

“I grew up here and went to high school here and started my career here,” Quave said. “I’m very familiar with the department and its previous leadership and a handful of guys I’ve worked with before still work here, so it’s good knowing them. Then from working at the sheriff’s department, I’ve been able to meet the new people, so very familiar faces.”

That’s Joe Quave, Picayune‘s new police chief. Last night he and his officers assisted the Pearl River County Sheriff‘s Department in capturing those escaped detainees. We’ll have more with Picayune’s top officer on @WLOX. pic.twitter.com/qFp5qvbEYz — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) September 22, 2021

Quave believes those relationships came in handy, as he and others from his department assisted in the capture of two inmates who escaped from Pearl River County Jail early Sunday morning.

“It’s not the first thing we’ve worked together on and it won’t be the last,” Quave added. “We’re here to serve the entire county and wherever that brings us, it brings us, but we’re on the same team at the end of the day. I’m all about efficiency so the quicker we can get everything streamlined and not as repetitive that plays into the efficiency and it’s just gonna benefit the public even more.”

With that local knowledge already paying dividends, Quave says those roots will be even more important as he gets deeper into this position.

“It’s where God put me and I’m excited about it,” he said.

Quave’s law enforcement experience in the county goes back 20 years. Before settling into his new role, he previously served as a major with the Pearl River County Department.

