WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Joe Quave settles into role as Picayune’s new ‘top cop’

“Partnership, Pride and Progress” are what drives the city of Picayune’s Police Department....
“Partnership, Pride and Progress” are what drives the city of Picayune’s Police Department. Their new police chief is dedicated to those ideals along with keeping Picayune’s residents and community members safe.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - “Partnership, Pride and Progress” are what drives the city of Picayune’s Police Department. Their new police chief is dedicated to those ideals along with keeping Picayune’s residents and community members safe.

Joe Quave took over as Picayune’s police chief back on Sept. 7, 2021.

He says the good news is by the time he got to office, most of the post-Hurricane Ida congestion and traffic issues in town had ended.

“I grew up here and went to high school here and started my career here,” Quave said. “I’m very familiar with the department and its previous leadership and a handful of guys I’ve worked with before still work here, so it’s good knowing them. Then from working at the sheriff’s department, I’ve been able to meet the new people, so very familiar faces.”

Quave believes those relationships came in handy, as he and others from his department assisted in the capture of two inmates who escaped from Pearl River County Jail early Sunday morning.

“It’s not the first thing we’ve worked together on and it won’t be the last,” Quave added. “We’re here to serve the entire county and wherever that brings us, it brings us, but we’re on the same team at the end of the day. I’m all about efficiency so the quicker we can get everything streamlined and not as repetitive that plays into the efficiency and it’s just gonna benefit the public even more.”

With that local knowledge already paying dividends, Quave says those roots will be even more important as he gets deeper into this position.

“It’s where God put me and I’m excited about it,” he said.

Quave’s law enforcement experience in the county goes back 20 years. Before settling into his new role, he previously served as a major with the Pearl River County Department.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the second time East Hancock Elementary has been named a National Blue Ribbon School;...
Two South Mississippi schools named as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first degree-murder Saturday morning by Biloxi...
New details released in Biloxi man’s death, son’s arrest
The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong, born...
Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified
Two inmates who escaped from Pearl River County Jail early Sunday are now back in custody, said...
Escaped Pearl River County inmates arrested overnight; 3 others charged with helping the fugitives

Latest News

A rainwater drain pipe in the roof over Hall B at the Coliseum and Convention Center burst...
Broken pipe floods Coast Coliseum; Cleanup underway for Cruisin’
P3
Jackson County leaders hear about new workforce development program
In an effort to help protect people, the Mississippi Black Caucus teamed up with a Gulfport...
Mississippi Black Caucus brings vaccinations to Gulfport congregation
Employees at the Star Café in Bay St. Louis were back and forth nonstop as they grabbed donated...
Starfish Café of Bay St. Louis hosts Hurricane Ida relief event