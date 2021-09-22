WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

IRS: Some child tax credit payments delayed

Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.
Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

The monthly installments were expected by Sept. 15.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

According to the agency, it’s aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the second time East Hancock Elementary has been named a National Blue Ribbon School;...
Two South Mississippi schools named as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools
A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first degree-murder Saturday morning by Biloxi...
New details released in Biloxi man’s death, son’s arrest
The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong, born...
Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified
Mark Henderson released a three-page letter Monday detailing the reasons he chose to abruptly...
Former Coastal Mississippi board member explains resignation, says board is ‘deeply flawed’

Latest News

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Day 4 of search in Florida park for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell...
Fed foresees a potential rate hike as soon as next year
LOVAL NEWS LIVE: Update on Gabby Petito case
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?
FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, defendants Paul Flores, top left, and his...
Man last seen with Kristin Smart in 1996 heading to trial