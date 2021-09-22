Flood-prone D’Iberville development being looked at by city

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - After ongoing flooding issues, the developer of a D’Iberville neighborhood has temporarily pulled plans for additional development.

Requests for sketch plat approval for Phase 7 of the River’s Edge subdivision were tabled at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Instead, flooding issues were addressed by residents of the neighborhood who were there for the second time in less than a month after their homes flooded again last week.

Several homes flooded in the days right after Hurricane Ida as the river crested. Just over two weeks later, heavy rains again left the streets flooded.

“We get another big weather event and the condition the ponds are in now...we had 10 houses flood. I think we will have a lot more,” said resident Mike Ferguson. He was one of about a dozen who took turns talking about their frustrations over the flooding.

🤦‍♂️ Man.......... Flood again 9/15/21...Youtube link https://youtu.be/9TIDcwx690U Posted by VinhCible Trinh on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Flooding like this has not been an issue until recently, said several residents who have lived in the subdivision for years. Adding to the problem is the fact that most of the residents in the subdivision don’t have flood insurance.

Austin Poole, a resident who was at the meeting, said they were told they didn’t need flood insurance when they purchased their property. Despite being on the edge of the Tchoutacoubouffa River, the area is not a FEMA-designated flood zone. Poole said he got several inches of rain in his house after Hurricane Ida.

River’s Edge has been built in phases beginning more than 10 years ago. They use a series of retention ponds to control water runoff and, when those ponds get enough water in them, they flow into the river; but, when the river rises, it affects the system.

River's Edge resident Lauren Martino listens as D'Iberville City engineer Bobby Weaver explains some of the causes of flooding in her neighborhood. (John Fitzhugh)

Bobby Weaver is senior engineering project manager for Seymour Engineering, which is the city’s engineer. He said the river’s elevation can be problematic.

“It’s not going to put water in people’s homes, but it can have some impact on the drainage system based on when the rain occurs and what the river elevation is at any given time,” he explained.

That was evident in September when heavy rain flooded the streets, but did not get into houses.

After the council approved tabling the most recent phase of the Fountainhead Homes project, residents got their chance to speak.

“You can see how it’s just going to get worse,” said Poole. “If we get another big weather event, it’s going to be real hard on our neighborhood.”

Mayor Rusty Quave said he wants the city attorney to see if they can stop the sale of lots while they look at the drainage problems. In the meantime, the city and developer said they will work together to fix existing problems.

“What we’re trying to do is just make sure that we take care of this localized flooding so when it does get a rain event, that water gets out and it doesn’t threaten people’s homes or anything of that nature,” Weaver said.

Poole, Fergusen and their neighbors are turning to the city for help and expecting answers.

“I think we don’t have answers,” Poole said after the meeting. “And (not) know(ing) what’s going on is part of the frustration, but I feel like we’re making the right steps.”

Bigger questions about the future of the development still have to be asked of the city, the developer and the engineers.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.