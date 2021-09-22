Cooler, drier, and breezy for the first day of fall

Welcome to fall! Today is the official start of the season, and it’s going to feel fantastic outside. A cold front is bringing cooler and drier air today. The humidity will drop as the day goes on, and we’ll only warm up into the low 80s. The cloud cover will gradually clear. It’s going to stay breezy with a north wind around 10-20 MPH.

The cool air really settles in tonight, and temperatures will drop into the upper 50s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be gorgeous with lots of sun, low humidity, and highs near 80. We’ll be back in the 50s by Friday morning, and we’ll warm up near 80 by the afternoon.

The weekend will be a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Thankfully, the humidity will stay tolerable on Saturday and Sunday. It will stay sunny.

In the tropics, both Tropical Depression Peter and Tropical Depression Rose will stay out to sea. There is another disturbance in the Northern Atlantic that may develop. It is not a threat to the U.S. Another wave in the Central Atlantic will very likely become the next named system. At this time, it is not a threat to the U.S.

