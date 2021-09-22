City of Gulfport approves yard debris removal for residents

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in Gulfport will have to wait a bit longer before their yard debris from Hurricane Ida is picked up, but it’s a plan now in motion.

On Tuesday, the City of Gulfport approved a citywide debris pickup. That date is not yet set, but city officials are reminding residents now of the rules involved.

Your waste must be piled within three to five feet from the curb and must not block any roadway.

Tree limbs should be cut down to eight feet. stumps and logs will not be collected, and leaves and pine straw must be bagged.

Do not leave anything near structures like power lines, fire hydrants or mailboxes.

“I hope that people will look at this as an opportunity to facilitate the service for themselves because even on the city’s side, we don’t like to see debris sitting in neighborhoods any more than they do,” the city’s spokesperson LaShaundra McCarty said.

Residents like Steely Beard are fed up with the debris piling up in their neighborhoods.

“It’s frustrating, that’s all I can say,” he said. "

Beard has lived in Gulfport all his life. He resides on Mills Avenue, where he said yard debris began mounting even before Hurricane Ida.

“There’s trash here that’s been out two months all over this side of town, two months,” he said. “A lot of these roads in West Gulfport, it’s the same roads that I use all the time, and you just get tired of driving by day after day seeing these ridiculous-looking piles of trash.”

McCarty said if your trash or debris is not being picked up, then it could be because it’s in violation of their rules. City leaders are asking residents to follow them closely when it’s time for pickup.

“The most important thing about that is to get the debris out in a timely manner so that when those trucks do come through, they’re only doing one sweep and they can’t pick everything up,” McCarty said. “So don’t have anything in your backyard or in someplace that cannot be seen or on your personal property, which the contractor cannot touch.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.