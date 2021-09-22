Broken pipe floods Coast Coliseum; Cleanup underway for Cruisin’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy rains created a huge mess at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center Tuesday night. Halls B and C, which are important spaces for Cruisin’ the Coast, took on thousands of gallons of water.

“We got a lot of rain in a really short period of time,” said Matt McDonnell, executive director of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. “And, I know that we’ve had these issues every week, it seems like this summer. But this one might have been the tipping point.”

A joint on a drainage pipe in the roof burst and flooded about 50,000-square-feet of brand new carpet. In addition, nine electrical floor boxes were flooded.

And in the hallways, the water was ankle-deep.

“It’s just a lot of cleanup and a lot of mess,” McDonnell said.

He added that much of the work is being done in-house. But an outside firm is helping with the water extraction. McDonnell said once the bulk of the water is removed, then the drying and treating will begin.

He will also be checking with the carpet manufacturer to make sure there won’t be any issues with the adhesive keeping the carpet secure to the concrete floor.

“We got lucky and I’m glad we had a window of time to where we can get in here and get it cleaned up without interrupting any business, that’s the main thing,” said McDonnell.

And McDonnell said the Coliseum will be ready for Cruisin’ the Coast in early October.

“That’s our next main event in this part of the building,” he said. “And, it’s unfortunate, but you’ve got to keep this building running and you’ve got to get the repairs done. We’re not going to miss a beat.”

There is no cost estimate yet on the amount of damage, but McDonnell doesn’t expect it to be a major setback.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.