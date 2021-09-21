WLOX Careers
Warm with scattered t-storms today & tonight. Then, cold front arrives early Wednesday.

By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Another warm start today with temps in the 70s. Futurecast has a quiet start to the day with some scattered t-storms developing this afternoon & evening. It shows more scattered t-storms tonight with a cold front arriving and then any rain ends by tomorrow morning with perhaps clouds lingering for parts of Wednesday as lower humidity rolls in from the north. Today’s high temp should hit the mid to upper 80s. Tomorrow should be lower 80s. And then may barely hit 80 for Thursday & Friday. Cooler mornings coming with 50s & 60s starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend. In the tropics, Peter & Rose no concern to the U.S. and Tropical Wave Invest 98L is still very far away. Both the GFS and Euro computer models develop 98L into at least a tropical storm but Euro keeps it west toward Puerto Rico while GFS curves it north toward Bermuda. Currently, there are no credible or direct tropical threats to the Gulf Coast for the rest of September.

