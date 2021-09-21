WLOX Careers
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral now betting favorite to win Heisman

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks for an open receiver during the first half of an...
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral is now the betting favorite to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy.

Corral has been electric through the Rebels’ first three games and has caught the public’s eye with his gaudy stat lines.

The QB is completing over 68 percent of his passes and has already tossed 9 touchdowns, with another 5 rushing scores.

Both Fox Bet and BetMGM have Corral as the favorite to win the award, which is given out to the best college football player in the nation.

And while she doesn’t have a vote...Corral is at the top of pop star Katy Perry’s leaderboard too.

An Ole Miss player has never won the Heisman in the trophy’s storied history, but they have netted a few finalists.

Charlie Conerly finished 4th in 1947 and Jake Gibbs finished 3rd in 1960. After them, Archie Manning finished in the top 5 in both 1969 and 1970, while his son Eli was a finalist in 2003.

After a dominant win over Tulane, Corral and Ole Miss will have a week off to prepare for top-ranked Alabama for a bout in Tuscaloosa.

