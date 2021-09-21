New details released in Biloxi man’s death, son’s arrest

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New details have been released regarding the death of a Biloxi man and the arrest of his son.

Noble V. Marske, 41, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder on the morning of Sept. 11 by Biloxi police after his father’s body was found in Bay St. Louis Friday evening. Van L. Marske, 66, had been reported missing and was last seen Sept. 4 before he was found.

According to documents released by Harrison County justice court, police had responded to the Marske residence on Seal Avenue on Sept. 8 in reference to a fight.

When they arrived, officers found Noble and Lawrence Guttierrez, and the latter said he was there to check on Van, who hadn’t been to work in several days.

Guttierrez told officers he saw Van’s vehicle, a 2018 GMC Sierra, at the residence, and when he asked Noble if he had seen Van, a fight ensued. Guttierrez said it was unlike Van to miss work and there was a history of domestic violence between Noble and Van.

Noble gave officers permission to check the property, where officers found what appeared to be blood on the walls, ceiling, bedding and hallway. Officers also saw that Noble had fresh scratches on his arm and that there was a wooden bat-style mallet that appeared to have been burnt. Van’s phone, car keys and wallet were also seen inside the home and appeared to have dried mud on them. The ground outside of the home was also disturbed, according to documents.

Along with Van’s vehicle, Noble’s 2004 GMC Sierra was parked on the property attached to an enclosed utility trailer belonging to Van with what appeared to be a reddish-brown substance resembling blood found on the door of the trailer.

Noble told officers he last saw his dad on Monday, Sept. 6, in the afternoon before he went to “The Cave” located in Bay St. Louis, then returned to the home on Seal Avenue on Sept. 8.

A search warrant was issued for the residence, and evidence was found that indicated a fight happened inside the home.

After further investigation, Noble’s GMC Sierra was seen containing a large cooler in the back of the truck. A searching search warranted was issued for the Seal Avenue residence, and during that search, a presumptive test showed the presence of blood inside.

Meanwhile, officers searched the area of Bay St. Louis Noble described as “The Cave” and found a shallow grave containing what appeared to be Van’s body.

Investigation of the body showed Van died of blunt force trauma to his head and both his arms had been bound.

Noble had previously been arrested in 2018 for domestic violence, in which Van was the victim.

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond.

