MGM Park barely being used for events outside of baseball season

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Shuckers are just wrapping up their season and some residents are curious about the ball park’s future.

In addition to Shuckers events, the city and the Beau Rivage’s parent company MGM can all host events at the park, however, events are seldom held.

The Shuckers’ staff has been busy over the last few months with baseball season underway. Now, they are looking to what’s next.

”We were really all in and focused on delivering the best 2021 season we could. Now, our full focus is shifting that way to make sure we put together a good schedule,” said Shuckers Media Relations Director Garrett Greene.

Many expect popular events like Schooner’s Landing and batting practice to return. The team is also interested in bringing college baseball back to MGM Park.

”[Mississippi State University] is a great program. We had two fantastic games with them here in 2020 where we filled this ballpark up back-to-back nights,” said Greene. “Ole Miss is a great team, [University of Southern Mississippi] is a great team. We obviously know they are drawers so if they want to play in our facility, we are certainly thrilled to work out those opportunities for them to come play here.”

However, of the three entities that are able to host events at MGM Park, it appears only the Shuckers are trying to do so, despite the fact that the City of Biloxi has a vested interest in the park’s success, having borrowed $21 million to help bring the park to life.

It was an investment the city made not only in MGM Park but also in the area surrounding the park around Howard Avenue, where several local businesses, including Biloxi Bicycle Works, are located.

”Every time there is an event at the baseball park, we see increased traffic on this side of Biloxi,” said Bart Luther, owner of Biloxi Bicycle Works. “I am going to say all through Biloxi.”

At the moment, the only event officially scheduled for the off-season at MGM Park is the Gulf Coast Marathon. The city is working to find solutions on how to make the park more profitable. We reached out to MGM who told us, as of now, they have no events scheduled at the park.

