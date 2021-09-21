WLOX Careers
Hot and humid with a few showers today. Cooer and drier tomorrow.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
It’s another warm and humid day. We’re going to stay in the upper 80s this afternoon and the humidity will make it feel warmer. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon, but not everyone will see rain.

A strong cold front will move in overnight tonight. Some showers and storms are possible ahead and along the front. Much cooler and drier air will be moving in behind the front. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s by Wednesday morning. It will be a breezy and dry day on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The coolest air will settle in by Thursday morning. Many of us will drop into the upper 50s! Thursday and Friday will be stunning with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs near 80. Morning lows by Friday and Saturday will stay in the 50s and low 60s. The upcoming weekend looks dry, but a little warmer with highs in the low 80s.

In the tropics, there are no threats to the Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose will stay out to sea. There are two other areas we’re watching. One is in the Northern Atlantic, and it is not a threat to the U.S. There is another wave in the Atlantic that will likely become a named storm. It is currently not a threat to the U.S.

