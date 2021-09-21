Eyewitnesses to fatal Golden Nugget casino shooting feel traumatized by event

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two days have passed since the deadly shooting broke out inside the Golden Nugget Casino, but the gruesome murder is still haunting some eyewitnesses.

“That moment is never gone leave me,” Tony Glenn told WLOX.

Glenn and his boyfriend Justin Eldridge were visiting from Panama City, Florida, in celebration of Eldridge’s upcoming birthday. They were playing a game together before Glenn stepped away to grab a soda.

“I passed by the guy. I didn’t see his face. I just seen him from the waist down, and I seen the gun,” Glenn said. “He pointed the gun straightwards, which it was pointing directly at me at that point, and I took off running, and the next thing I heard was, ‘bam, bam, bam, bam.’”

It was the sound of 41-year-old Randy Johnson getting shot to death on the game floor.

Separated from his partner, Eldridge ran for cover in the women’s bathroom.

“He was on the phone with me,” he said. “And as soon as I heard it, I was like, ‘Where is he at? Where is he at?’ I couldn’t find him, and I thought the guy done shot him because he was nowhere to be found. And when he ran to the bathroom and knocked on the door, I let him in, so I just thank God he’s alive. It could’ve been him.”

Glenn said one of the scariest moments for him was climbing over the bathroom stall and frantically barricading there with others.

“There was two older women and him in there, and they was just panicking,” he said. “That’s when I was trying to call the 911 operator, and all we heard was gunshots at this point. Nobody knows what that feels like.”

Police say the gunman Jereme Jones ran out of the casino and to the Biloxi-Ocean Springs bridge where he was taken into custody. He is now behind bars and charged with first-degree murder.

What started the fight between Jones and Johnson is still unknown. That and whether the two knew each other prior to the shooting is part of the police department’s ongoing investigation.

“I will never forget that moment, ever, in my life, and it’s going to be with us for the rest of our lives,” Glenn said. “Now, if I hear a pop, a sound, anything, I just, I’m freaking out because of this.”

Glenn and Eldredge are now seeking mental therapy to cope and said they plan on filing a lawsuit against Golden Nugget for a lack of safety measures in place, like metal detectors.

“I’m going to take legal action on them because this is going to traumatize us for the rest of our lives,” Glenn said.

