From clutch to Klutch: Damarius Bilbo’s journey from star quarterback to star agent

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Around the turn of the century, Damarius Bilbo was clutch. He led Moss Point to the 2000 state title as the Tigers’ quarterback, and was named national player of the year.

“A lot of great memories,” Bilbo said. “Anytime football season rolls around, you start going back and reciting those memories of your playing career in your head.”

He went on to play wide receiver at Georgia Tech, where he hauled in almost 700 career yards. After a few seasons and one more position change in the NFL, Bilbo closed that chapter of his life, and moved on to the next one.

“I went to my agent and said, ‘I’m done.’ I’m tired of chasing this football dream,” he said. “I’ve lost the love, I don’t want to play safety, I’m not tackling anybody. I want to work for you. In doing so, I created my own appeal to athletes, because I was an athlete.”

Just like that, Bilbo became a sports agent - and has been ever since. Motivated along the way by lessons learned from his days at Moss Point.

“Like Bill Lee always said, if you want to win, you have to be comfortable in your own skin,” he said. “You have to be who you are, be the man God created you to be. I’ve always strived to be the best me, and not look at anybody else.”

It didn’t take long for his approach to resonate in the the NFL. His first client was five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry.

In 2019, Bilbo got a call from the biggest name in the sports agency world: Klutch Sports co-founder, Rich Paul, who wanted Bilbo to extend Klutch’s larger-than-life brand into the NFL, with a focus on being more than an athlete.

“Player empowerment comes with education and building a brand outside of the sport,” Bilbo said. “No agent can play for their client, but what we can do is open a young man’s mind, open up their eyes to opportunities that are out there, because they have a unique platform.”

Now, Bilbo represents some of the league’s brightest stars such as Alvin Kamara, Darren Waller, and Chase Young.

His playing days are over, but at the young age of 38, his career is only just beginning. It’s a career he didn’t always envision - but leaning on life advice from his youth, he’s prepared for whatever blitzes life may throw at him on, or off the football field.

“I tell people to chase your passion and find your purpose. I had the same dream as everybody else, but it didn’t shape up,” Bilbo said. “What I did was educate myself, I chased my passion, and I found my purpose. Don’t be like Bilbo, don’t be like [Devin] Booker. Be the best you.”

