Charter boat captains adjust to sharing harbors with La. boats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Bill McDonnell’s been revving up the engines on his boat “The Dominator” for 18 years. He got ready for a trip featuring charter customers from Alabama and Tennessee prepared to fish with no worries about the waters being crowded. Recently, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources opened up Mississippi harbors to Louisiana charter boat captains displaced by Hurricane Ida.

“I wasn’t aware of it. I know if they’re able to. I think they’re so busy trying to recover from the storm that a lot of them haven’t come over here,” McDonnell said.

Silver Dollar Charters Skipper Jay Trochesset said from what he can tell, those Bayou State boats that have headed east may have already headed back home.

“Most of those boats from Venice than run tuna trips came here,” Trochesset said. “A lot of their docks were destroyed. I think they got them good enough where they could run out of there. Several of them live on the Coast and some went back.”

The DMR statement reads like this:

“Due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida to the Louisiana coastal communities and infrastructure, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) is allowing Louisiana charter captains possessing the Louisiana Charter Boat Fishing Guide License, Louisiana Mothership License or Louisiana Charter Skiff License and following all Louisiana regulations and requirements associated with above licenses to launch and land from Mississippi ports through Dec. 31, 2021.”

One thing that is a concern to charter boat captains is all this rain we’ve had.

“The water out there is tough. There’s a lot of fresh to it,” Trochesset added.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.