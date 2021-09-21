1,669 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,669 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 deaths in the state Tuesday. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Sunday and 3pm Monday.

Of the new cases, 288 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Harrison County (139), Jackson County (94), Hancock County (26), Pearl River County (16), George County (10), and Stone County (3).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 4651 71 65 9 Hancock 7391 111 72 15 Harrison 32,698 481 531 75 Jackson 23,474 341 283 39 Pearl River 8992 216 210 42 Stone 3476 58 87 14

Statewide, 61 deaths were reported total Tuesday. Of those, 19 deaths that occurred between Sept. 14-20 were reported, including in George County (2) and Jackson County (1). Between Aug. 20 and Sept. 16, an additional 42 deaths were identified from death certificate reports, including in George County (1), Harrison County (3), Jackson County (1), Pearl River County (3), and Stone County (1).

As of Sept. 19 at 3pm, there have been a total of 477,769 cases and 9,331 deaths reported.

As of Sept. 19, there were 793 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 300 were in the ICU and 205 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

