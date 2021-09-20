Warm and rainy for now. A cold front brings big change this week.

Scattered thunderstorms start the week. A cold front arrives Wednesday. This brings a much drier pattern to end the week. Cooler mornings begin Thursday. There are no credible or direct tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days. But, Tropical Storms Peter and Rose are out in the Atlantic and pose no threat to the U.S. mainland. There are two other areas with a chance to develop but they are also currently not considered a concern to the U.S. mainland.