WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Warm and rainy for now. A cold front brings big change this week.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered thunderstorms start the week. A cold front arrives Wednesday. This brings a much drier pattern to end the week. Cooler mornings begin Thursday. There are no credible or direct tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region for the next five days. But, Tropical Storms Peter and Rose are out in the Atlantic and pose no threat to the U.S. mainland. There are two other areas with a chance to develop but they are also currently not considered a concern to the U.S. mainland.

Most Read

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Golden Nugget Casino
A nightmare that people inside the Golden Nugget Casino won’t forget. A shooting just after...
‘It was just chaotic’: Witnesses recount terrifying moments during fatal shooting at Golden Nugget
Rodney Smith (left) and Jonathan Culpepper are wanted by authorities after escaping from a...
Authorities searching for two escaped inmates out of Pearl River Co.
The location will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the one in Robertsdale, AL., which sits at...
Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Scattered storms tomorrow; cold front Tuesday night
Eric's First Alert Forecast 10 PM Sep 19, 2021
Two more hot and humid days, then fall arrives
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.19.21
Scattered t-storms Monday, Cold front Tuesday night
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hit or miss showers and storms today