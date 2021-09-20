WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Un(re)solved’ exhibit focuses on civil rights-era killings

The PBS Frontline's traveling augmented-reality exhibit, "Un(re)solved", rests in the special...
The PBS Frontline's traveling augmented-reality exhibit, "Un(re)solved", rests in the special exhibit room of the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The exhibit opened on Saturday, Aug. 28, to align with the commemoration of the death of Emmett Till, a Chicago teenager who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. The multi-media platform examines the federal government's efforts to investigate more than 150 civil rights era cold cases on the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An interactive exhibit in Mississippi is shining light on killings that took place during the civil rights era in the United States.

“Un(re)solved” was created by PBS Frontline with artist, filmmaker and technologist Tamara Shogaolu.

It is on display until Oct. 24 at the Two Mississippi Museums in downtown Jackson. The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History are under one roof and share a lobby, meeting areas and exhibit spaces.

“Un(re)solved” focuses on the federal investigation of more than 150 cold cases under a law enacted in 2008, the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act.

Laurin Paris, director of public relations with the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, uses...
Laurin Paris, director of public relations with the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, uses her cell phone to scan the QR code from the PBS Frontline's traveling augmented-reality exhibit, "Un(re)solved" in the museum's special exhibit room, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The exhibit opened Saturday, Aug. 28, to align with the commemoration of the death of Emmett Till, a Chicago teenager who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. The multi-media platform allows the visitor to download both dialogue and text on each person listed as it examines the federal government's efforts to investigate more than 150 civil rights era cold cases on the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Most Read

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Golden Nugget Casino
A nightmare that people inside the Golden Nugget Casino won’t forget. A shooting just after...
‘It was just chaotic’: Witnesses recount terrifying moments during fatal shooting at Golden Nugget
Rodney Smith (left) and Jonathan Culpepper are wanted by authorities after escaping from a...
Authorities searching for two escaped inmates out of Pearl River Co.
The location will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the one in Robertsdale, AL., which sits at...
Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone

Latest News

Hit or miss storms today. Big cold front arrives soon!
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
'Your way is failing': Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
‘Your way is failing’: Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,687 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths...
2,687 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi