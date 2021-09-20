Starfish Café of Bay St. Louis hosts Ida relief event

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Employees at the Starfish Café in Bay St. Louis were back and forth nonstop as they grabbed donated Hurricane Ida relief supplies from the café to the truck.

The café is planning to take the items to Chauvin, Louisiana to help others in the area. The founder, Diana Fillhart, first discovered the charm of the Mississippi Coast as part of a volunteer disaster relief team from New York after Hurricane Katrina.

She instantly felt at home and began putting together an organization to provide job training and life skills to individuals experiencing hardships.

Since opening in Bay St. Louis in 2013, the cafe has embodied the resiliency of the community and the opportunity to rebuild better.

Fillhart explained that she wanted to concentrate on helping in Chauvin, LA., because she said that smaller areas are often overlooked.

Fillhart said that she saw people living in tents and knew it was time to step up.

“I think it’s typical in disasters that usually the smaller places that are usually last on the list,” said Fillhart. “It’s just by volume and number of people and all of those kinds of things. We are really focusing on the little places.”

Fillhart found it interesting that people in the area specifically didn’t ask for food, instead, they requested cleaning supplies and buckets to catch rainwater.

“They haven’t gotten that much help and a lot of them are sleeping in tents. Plus they’ve just gotten rained on from Tropical Storm Nicholas so it makes sense. They actually said, ‘We don’t need the food, we’re good on the food,’ because they already live on the land. They’re able to provide that, but what they needed was those kinds of things,” said Fillhart.

Fillhart noticed that there isn’t the same amount of relief for Hurricane Ida, as much as there was for Hurricane Katrina.

She said that everyone must lend a helping hand no matter how far an area is or how often it causes natural disasters.

“The response to Katrina, I don’t think we’re ever going to see that kind of response again, with the magnitude with all the people that were sent. Now the term is disaster fatigue,” said Fillhart. “People are tired of hearing about all of the disasters and it’s hard, difficult, and emotional. This community hasn’t forgotten it, this community remembers what it was like. Mississippians became the people who came to help us, now we’re taking it forward.”

The café will take the items on Monday and will visit Louisiana every two weeks if needed.

