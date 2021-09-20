Mitch Longo named Double-A South player of the week

BILOXI, Miss. (Biloxi Shuckers) - Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Mitch Longo has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week for the week of September 14 through 19 as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

Longo led the Double-A South in total bases for the week with 14, slashing .500/.545/1.400 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored in three games during the week.

After the Shuckers were unable to play on Tuesday or Wednesday because of Tropical Storm Nicholas, Longo started the week with a 2-for-4 performance on Thursday night, hitting a two-run homer in the sixth inning and doubling in the fourth as part of a 6-4 Shuckers’ defeat.

During Biloxi’s doubleheader on Saturday night, Longo started in Game One and helped spark a Shuckers’ comeback. The outfielder hit his second home run in two games in the bottom of the fifth to bring Biloxi within a run, then tied the game with a single in the sixth inning. Biloxi would go on to win in the seventh inning on a walk-off homer by Chad Spanberger.

On the final day of the season, Longo went 1-for-2 with an RBI triple and a walk before being subbed out in the sixth inning, helping Biloxi to a 5-0 victory.

In the month of September, the former Ohio Bobcat slashed .400/.413/.889/1.302 in 11 games with three doubles, two triples, five home runs, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored. In 75 games with the Shuckers, Longo hit .308 with 15 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 36 RBI and 47 runs scored. He also led Biloxi in stolen bases during the 2021 season with 18 steals in 20 attempts.

The Player of the Week honor is the third Player of the Week recognition for the Shuckers this season, joining Luis Castro and Chad Spanberger. It’s also the fifth overall weekly honor as Ethan Small and Jesus Castillo each collected Pitcher of the Week honors during the 2021 season. Overall, it is the 24th weekly award for the Brewers’ organization, tied for the fourth most in Minor League Baseball this season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels.

The 2022 Biloxi Shuckers schedule has been announced and Shuck Nation Memberships and group outings will be available at a later date. Event spaces at MGM Park can be booked for private events during the offseason by calling (228) 271-3486.

