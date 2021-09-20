Massive 18-wheeler fire shuts down Spillway for second time Monday
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Driving into New Orleans has been a challenge Monday.
I-10 East was closed around 9:40 a.m. due to a vehicle fire. Congestion lasted for hours as officials diverted traffic onto US 51.
Lt. Gen. Russel Honore says he was involved in the crash and walked away.
A second vehicle fire broke out on the same stretch of highway, nearer the I-310/I-10 split. Traffic was once again diverted onto US 51.
Video from Jami Bolin traveling the opposite way showed the fireball.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.