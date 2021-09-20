WLOX Careers
‘It is his job to secure our border!‘: Reeves joins 25 governors asking for border crisis meeting with Biden

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding Mississippi's COVID-19 response in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves joined Republican colleagues asking to meet with President Biden to address the illegal immigrants entering the United States, “due to his open border policy.”

The governors are requesting a meeting within the next 15 days.

Reeves tweeted the announcement Monday, saying, “It is not his job to run your life.... but it is his job to secure our border!”

Governors Doug Ducey of Arizona and Greg Abbott of Texas co-wrote the letter.

“As chief executives of our states, we request a meeting with you at The White House to bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders,” the letter opened saying.

“The negative impacts of an unenforced border policy on the American people can no longer be ignored. Border apprehensions are up almost 500% compared to last year, totaling more than 1.3 million—more people than the populations of nine U.S. states,” the letter went on to say.

In May, over a dozen Republican governors wrote a letter to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, urging them to take immediate action against the Border crisis.

Biden has yet to publicly respond to Monday’s request for a meeting.

