Few pop-up showers possible today. Cooler air arrives midweek.

Today is going to stay warm and humid. We’ll easily stay in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, and we can’t rule out some pop-up showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain. The humidity will stick around tonight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will bring more heat and humidity with highs in the upper 80s. A few more pop-up showers and storms are possible, but they’ll be hit or miss. A strong cold front is set to move in by Wednesday morning. Some showers are possible along the front, but drier air will move in by the afternoon. It will be breezy and sunny on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

We’ll cool down quite a bit by Thursday morning with lows near 60! The humidity will be much lower on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will struggle to reach 80. We’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Tropical Storm Peter remains in the Central Atlantic, and it is expected to remain out to sea. Tropical Storm Rose is in the Eastern Atlantic, and it will also stay out to sea. The remnants of Odette are in the Northern Atlantic, and there is a low chance they’ll redevelop into a tropical system. This will not pose a threat to the U.S. Finally another tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa has a high chance for development. It’s too early to know if this will impact the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.