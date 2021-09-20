WLOX Careers
Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude fundraiser

FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13,...
FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Musk pledged $50 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in response to a public call for donations.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - SpaceX founder Elon Musk helped St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital reach its $200 million fundraising goal.

Musk pledged $50 million in response to a public call for donations following the successful splashdown of the SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Billionaire Jared Isaacman personally financed the Inspiration4 mission as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor who now works for the hospital, joined him on the three-day space tourism mission.

The crew will continue fundraising for the children’s hospital by auctioning off some of the items they took into space, including signed collectibles.

