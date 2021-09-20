2,687 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,687 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths in the state on over the weekend. The number of new cases is the total reported between 3pm Thursday and 3pm Sunday.

Of the new cases, 697 were reported in the six lower counties of the state during that period. New cases were reported in Pearl River County (239), Harrison County (220), Jackson County (117), George County (63), Hancock County (41), and Stone County (17).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 4641 68 64 9 Hancock 7365 111 72 15 Harrison 32,559 478 531 75 Jackson 23,380 339 283 39 Pearl River 8976 213 210 42 Stone 3473 58 87 14

Statewide, 56 deaths were reported total over the last three days. Of those, 23 deaths that occurred between Sept. 10-18 were reported, including in Harrison County (3), Jackson County (1), Pearl River County (1), and Stone County (1). Between July 22 and Sept. 13, an additional 33 deaths were identified from death certificate reports, including in Harrison County (1), Jackson County (2), and Pearl River County (3).

As of Sept. 19 at 3pm, there have been a total of 476,100 cases and 9,270 deaths reported.

As of Sept. 15, there were 995 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 350 were in the ICU and 251 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 35 percent of the state’s residents have been vaccinated as of July 28. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

As of Aug. 16, 2021, there are 336,849 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

