Songwriters Festival honors long-time musician and supporter Reggie Bates

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are a lot of reasons to celebrate the Mississippi Songwriters Festival in downtown Ocean Springs.

It’s the first time to perform since COVID-19 shut the door on in-person performances.

“There’s nothing like having music again,” said Brad Bohannan, Mississippi Songwriters Alliance board member. “Music is in our hearts and our soul, and Mississippi is about music. The roots are there. We need it back, and it’s going to help us grow and to heal from all this suffering that we’ve been through the last few years.”

This year is about fundraising in honor of a man who helped bring attention to the people who write the songs.

Saturday featured the Reggie Bates Music Scholarship Fundraiser, honoring the long-time musician and supporter of the festival who died last year of COVID-19.

Among the performers was Grammy Award-winning songwriter Jim “Moose” Brown, a member of Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band.

“Reggie Bates was a dear friend,” he said. “And to be able to do this in honor of him is really special to me. Reggie was a songwriter himself and he loved songwriters and was so proud to bring songwriters to his hometown.”

In honor of Bates’s love for humor, the audience got a little treat, but funny or not, the song is the foundation of the music industry.

“The singers sing the song, but they wouldn’t have a song to sing if it weren’t for the songwriters,” Brown said. “It all starts with the song.”

Don Sampson, another award-winning musician writing top hit songs for Brad Paisley and Alan Jackson, among others, likes the intimacy of performing at the festival.

“You have the ability to talk with people because that’s why we do what we do,” he said.

That’s something Ocean Springs resident Bill Hennessey appreciates.

“I’m not a songwriter, I’m not a singer, I’m not a player,” he said. “But to see them just start to strumming and singing word and playing a whole entire song, it’s just amazing.”

The money raised through live and silent auctions at the concert will provide a music scholarship to Mississippi students going to school in Mississippi.

