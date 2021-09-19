WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Songwriters Festival honors long-time musician and supporter Reggie Bates

By Mike Lacy
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are a lot of reasons to celebrate the Mississippi Songwriters Festival in downtown Ocean Springs.

It’s the first time to perform since COVID-19 shut the door on in-person performances.

“There’s nothing like having music again,” said Brad Bohannan, Mississippi Songwriters Alliance board member. “Music is in our hearts and our soul, and Mississippi is about music. The roots are there. We need it back, and it’s going to help us grow and to heal from all this suffering that we’ve been through the last few years.”

This year is about fundraising in honor of a man who helped bring attention to the people who write the songs.

Saturday featured the Reggie Bates Music Scholarship Fundraiser, honoring the long-time musician and supporter of the festival who died last year of COVID-19.

Among the performers was Grammy Award-winning songwriter Jim “Moose” Brown, a member of Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band.

“Reggie Bates was a dear friend,” he said. “And to be able to do this in honor of him is really special to me. Reggie was a songwriter himself and he loved songwriters and was so proud to bring songwriters to his hometown.”

In honor of Bates’s love for humor, the audience got a little treat, but funny or not, the song is the foundation of the music industry.

“The singers sing the song, but they wouldn’t have a song to sing if it weren’t for the songwriters,” Brown said. “It all starts with the song.”

Don Sampson, another award-winning musician writing top hit songs for Brad Paisley and Alan Jackson, among others, likes the intimacy of performing at the festival.

“You have the ability to talk with people because that’s why we do what we do,” he said.

That’s something Ocean Springs resident Bill Hennessey appreciates.

“I’m not a songwriter, I’m not a singer, I’m not a player,” he said. “But to see them just start to strumming and singing word and playing a whole entire song, it’s just amazing.”

The money raised through live and silent auctions at the concert will provide a music scholarship to Mississippi students going to school in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Golden Nugget Casino
The location will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the one in Robertsdale, AL., which sits at...
Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says
A nightmare that people inside the Golden Nugget Casino won’t forget. A shooting just after...
‘It was just chaotic’: Witnesses recount terrifying moments during fatal shooting at Golden Nugget
In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 photo, Steiff teddy bears are on display during a media preview...
Miss. deputies say suspicious teddy bears cause of fake social media rumors
TKia Bevily, Morris Bevily IV, and Jurayah Smith (bottom) - Source: Claiborne Co. SO / WLBT
Mother of murdered toddler in Claiborne Co. speaks out after alleged killer is granted new trial

Latest News

The 12th Annual Mississippi Songwriters Festival is heading into a weekend full of music....
LIVE REPORT: Mississippi Songwriters Festival kicks off night #2 in Ocean Springs
With a growing Hispanic population, the bands and similar Latin artists are preparing more...
Traditional Mexican music gains popularity in Mississippi
Ocean Springs and Gautier are hosting the 12th Annual Mississippi Songwriters Festival this...
Happening Sept. 16-19th: 12th Annual Mississippi Songwriters Festival
Cruisin' the Coast is just weeks away, and organizers are in high gear. Cruisin' Executive...
Three weeks out: Woody Bailey updates Cruisin' the Coast preps