Military aircraft crashes into 2 homes in Lake Worth, Texas, authorities say

The Fort Worth Fire Department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that...
The Fort Worth Fire Department wrote that a "military training aircraft" had crashed, and that two to three people were being treated.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A military aircraft crashed into two homes in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday, authorities said.

The two occupants of the jet are being treated for injuries at a local hospital, CNN reported.

Three other people who were injured were reportedly treated and released on the scene.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and the Lake Worth Police Department tweeted about the crash early Sunday afternoon.

The fire department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that two to three people were being treated and two homes were heavily damaged.

The police department wrote that two to six homes were damaged.

Lake Worth is about eight miles northwest of Fort Worth.

