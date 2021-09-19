‘It was just chaotic’: Witnesses recount terrifying moments during fatal shooting at Golden Nugget

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A nightmare that people inside the Golden Nugget Casino won’t forget. A shooting just after midnight took the life of a 41-year-old Randy Johnson of Gulfport.

The unmistakable sound of gunshots pierced the ears of guests at the Golden Nugget Casino.

“Maybe ten more shots, bang bang bang bang bang bang,” said Mobile resident James Robinson.

Fear spread and shots flew inside with an unknown direction and reason.

“And people started running like crazy,” said Robinson.

The chaos, authorities say came at the hand of Jereme Jones of Mobile.

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder. (Biloxi Police Department)

Biloxi Police say a fight between Jones and the victim started outside the casino. When the victim ran inside, police say Jones followed and started shooting on the gaming floor.

“It became physical in the parking area and the victim retreated from the fight back into the casino,” said Biloxi Police Department Capt. Brian Dykes. “He was chased by the suspect who fired several shots and the victim succumbed to his injuries.”

One witness sprung into action following the shooting.

“I was the first person to him,” said witness Neal Taylor. “I initiated CPR, he was not compatible with life.”

Guests weren’t sure if they were going to make it out alive.

“You heard screaming,” said Robinson. “You saw people running up the escalator. It was just chaotic.”

Some guests say they felt trapped.

“You had to walk by him to get to the other side,” Laura Kimbriel. “We were very vulnerable in that situation. All you had to do was run, and if you can’t run, then the sad thing is that you had to hide under something.”

Even though police took control over the situation, some say it will take time to get over the trauma.

“Even walking back through the casino leaving, I started crying because I could feel what I went through that night,” said Kimbriel.

What started the fight between Jones and Randy Johnson is the question authorities can’t answer yet. That and whether the two knew each other prior to the shooting is part of the ongoing investigation.

