WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Huntersville firefighter’s wife dies after battle with COVID-19 following husband’s COVID-related death

The family said Amee Hagar “lost the battle with this horrible Covid,” in a post on CaringBridge
Firefighter's wife dies of COVID
Firefighter's wife dies of COVID(GoFundMe)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A little more than a week after a Huntersville firefighter died of COVID-19 complications, his wife died, her family announced in a journal post on Saturday.

The family said Amee Hagar “lost the battle with this horrible Covid,” in a post on CaringBridge.

The Charlotte Fire Department announced that veteran firefighter Jeffery Hager died on Sept. 10.

According to a GoFundMe, Jeff Hager and his wife Amee tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 23. They were both admitted to the hospital on Aug. 28.

Huntersville firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19

On Sept. 3, officials say their conditions worsened, and their progress had been very slow.

Jeff Hagar then passed away, followed by his wife, Amee.

“She is no longer in pain or struggling to breathe. Her lungs are filled with the sweet breath of Jesus, our Lord and Savior,” the family said. “ know that Jeff was standing at the gates of Heaven with a sly smile, waiting to give her a big hug and a kiss! Our hearts are shattered and there are no words to explain the pain and grief we are feeling. I only pray that we can find the right words to tell Amee and Jeff’s precious children that now, both their parents are gone.”

Officials say Jeff and Amee have four children, ages 14, 13, 7 and 6. The children are currently being cared for by family members. Jeff had been a member of the Charlotte Fire Department since 1997 and a member of the Huntersville Fire Department since 2013.

The family also pleaded for people to get vaccinated if they haven’t.

“If you are not vaccinated…..please go and get it,” Amee’s family said. “You cannot be replaced! Don’t leave your families behind to deal with this kind of pain and grief!”

A GoFundMe has been set up. Officials say the purpose of the fundraiser is to provide financial aid to help with groceries, clothing and any other expenses associated with their children’s immediate needs.

The Huntersville Fire Department says a memorial service is on hold for now.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 41-year-old Randy Johnson of...
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting at Golden Nugget Casino
The location will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the one in Robertsdale, AL., which sits at...
Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says
A nightmare that people inside the Golden Nugget Casino won’t forget. A shooting just after...
‘It was just chaotic’: Witnesses recount terrifying moments during fatal shooting at Golden Nugget
Rodney Smith (left) and Jonathan Culpepper are wanted by authorities after escaping from a...
Authorities searching for two escaped inmates out of Pearl River Co.
In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 photo, Steiff teddy bears are on display during a media preview...
Miss. deputies say suspicious teddy bears cause of fake social media rumors

Latest News

Employees at the Star Café in Bay St. Louis were back and forth nonstop as they grabbed donated...
Starfish Café of Bay St. Louis hosts Ida relief event
Eric's First Alert Forecast 9.19.21
Scattered t-storms Monday, Cold front Tuesday night
Cayce Seal, the lineman who died in June, was loved by many around the Coast and in his honor,...
Bass fishing tournament honors Cayce Seal
South Mississippi is no stranger to prominent Hispanic figures, but only one person can call...
Museum director speaks about Hispanic heritage and journey to U.S.
Parking garage at Raider Park
WATCH: Lubbock delivery driver plummets 7 floors in broken elevator