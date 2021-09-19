WLOX Careers
Hit or miss showers and storms today

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
It’s another warm and humid day! We’ve had some patchy fog this morning. There have been a few showers this morning, but we’ll have a better chance for hit or miss showers and storms by the afternoon. Some of us will see heavy downpours while others of us will miss out on the rain completely. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Rain chances will be lower tonight, but a few showers can’t be ruled out. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Monday and Tuesday will feature hit or miss showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

A big cold front is expected to move in by Wednesday. It will turn breezy and drier through the day. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The humidity will be much, much lower by Thursday and Friday. Morning lows could drop into the 50s! Highs will struggle to reach 80. We’ll have plenty of sun by the end of the week.

Tropical Storm Peter developed this morning in the Atlantic near the Lesser Antilles. It is expected to curve out to sea in the Atlantic. It is not a threat to the U.S. Tropical Depression 17 also formed in the Eastern Atlantic. It could become a tropical storm, but it will also stay out to sea.

