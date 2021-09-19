WLOX Careers
Authorities searching for two escaped inmates out of Pearl River Co.

Rodney Smith (left) and Jonathan Culpepper are wanted by authorities after escaping from a Pearl River County detention facility.(Pearl River County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for inmates who escaped from a Pearl River County facility early Sunday morning.

According to the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, four inmates escaped from the Lenoir-Rowell Criminal Justice Center in the early morning hours of Sept. 19.

While two of the inmates have been captured, authorities ate still searching for Rodney Smith and Jonathan Culpepper.

If anyone has any information regarding their whereabouts, please call 601-749-5482.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

