WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mobile man arrested after fatal shooting at Golden Nugget casino

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree...
Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder.(Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspect is in custody after an overnight shooting killed one person at the Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi.

Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police began receiving 911 calls around 12:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting inside the casino.

Police said two people got into an argument on the gaming floor, then took things outside where it got physical.

The victim eventually went back inside the casino, but Jones followed and fired multiple close-range shots at the victim on the gaming floor, according to police.

Officers from Biloxi police and surrounding jurisdictions responded and arrested Jones, armed with a pistol, in the area of the Biloxi Bay Bridge.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was declared dead at the scene just before 1 a.m.

Police said it is unclear if Jones and the victim knew each other or what led up to the argument.

Jones is held at the Harrison County jail on a $1 million bond.

Posted by Danny Barnett on Friday, September 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just hours after giving a presentation touting the positive work of Coastal Mississippi, the...
Coastal Mississippi CEO resigns after four-hour executive session discussing his position
The war of words between Tate Reeves and Joe Biden continues to escalate
The war of words between Tate Reeves and Joe Biden continues to escalate
Former Moss Point Mayor Mario King gives an impromptu press conference following his sentencing...
Former Moss Point mayor begins serving 30-month sentence in federal prison
Questions now exist as to if developers can bring current structures in line with code.
“I will make it work”: Saga over The Sands continues in Ocean Springs
The location will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the one in Robertsdale, AL., which sits at...
Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says

Latest News

The governor’s education task force addresses the teaching shortage across the Magnolia State
Pine Belt educators speak on state’s teacher shortage
At McDonald’s in Gautier, a customer can either fill out a referral card inside the restaurant...
Free breakfast for employee referrals at Gautier McDonald’s
The location will be 20,000-square-feet larger than the one in Robertsdale, AL., which sits at...
Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says
Pass Christian firefighters experienced the devastation in Louisiana up close after Hurricane...
Pass firefighters tired, humbled after recovery work in Louisiana