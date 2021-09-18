On and off showers and storms this weekend

Today will feature another chance for showers and storms! Some of us will get lucky, and miss out on the rain. Others of us may get some heavy downpours. Any additional heavy rain could lead to more flooding. All of South Mississippi is under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 PM. Highs will be in the mid 80s this afternoon.

There will be another chance for showers and storms overnight tonight into Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be a little lower on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A nice cold front is expected to move in by Wednesday, which is the first day of fall. Only a few showers are expected. Highs will be in the low 80s. Much drier and cooler air will move in by Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will drop into the low 60s. Afternoon highs will be around 80 with plenty of sunshine.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Odette is off of the East Coast. It will continue to move out to sea. There are two other tropical waves in the Atlantic, but neither are a threat to the Gulf Coast or U.S. at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.